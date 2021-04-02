Advertisement

No known injuries in Ford River grass fire

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Firefighters spraying water on the fire.
Firefighters spraying water on the fire.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORD RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - A grass fire in Ford River left no known injuries or structure damage.

Ford River Township Volunteer Fire Department was called out to a fire off 12.5 Lane just before one on Friday afternoon. Michigan DNR was paged soon after.

The Ford River fire chief says a few old cars were burned and some hay bales caught fire, but the department was able to keep the fire under control. The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

The fire chief encourages the community to look at the DNR’s website for fire conditions before burning.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two-vehicle crash in Negaunee
Negaunee crash leaves two people in serious condition
10-digit dialing will soon be required for all calls in Michigan's 906 area code, which covers...
Dialing (906) to be required for calls later this year
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Thomas Theatre Group's Marquette location.
Thomas Theatre fighting to stay open

Latest News

Kids scramble to collect eggs
Keweenaw Bay Fire Dept. holds first Easter Egg Hunt
The Village Gift Store in L'Anse
Western U.P. businesses have busy Easter Weekend
Two-vehicle crash in Negaunee
Negaunee crash leaves two people in serious condition
Coordinator Ryan Lipinski averaged Saturday’s turnout at around 150 compared to 25 the year...
K.I. Sawyer’s 2nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt a festive success
Jerzi's 41 Easter Sunday brunch preps
Champion restaurant prepares for Easter Sunday brunch