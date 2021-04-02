No known injuries in Ford River grass fire

FORD RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - A grass fire in Ford River left no known injuries or structure damage.

Ford River Township Volunteer Fire Department was called out to a fire off 12.5 Lane just before one on Friday afternoon. Michigan DNR was paged soon after.

The Ford River fire chief says a few old cars were burned and some hay bales caught fire, but the department was able to keep the fire under control. The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

The fire chief encourages the community to look at the DNR’s website for fire conditions before burning.

