Michigan DNR warns of potential wildfires

People are advised to check if their area has a burn permit
(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The fire danger is “very high” across both Michigan and Wisconsin.

The Department of Natural Resources in both states is urging people to be careful burning this weekend with the dry conditions. Anyone planning to burn yard waste or have a campfire are to make sure they are permitted to burn anything.

The Michigan DNR says fires could spark at any time.

“We think, with the warmer temperatures, some winds, and lower humidity, there could be some fires sprouting over the next few days,” warned Deputy Public Information Officer John Pepin.

Composting is considered an alternative regardless of what the weather is like.

To find out the burn permits in your area, visit Michigan.gov/BurnPermit.

