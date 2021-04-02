Madgoodies hosting pop-up shop; flower, cake sale Saturday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A local artist is teaming up with another business for a pop-up sale Saturday, April 3. Madgoodies Studio in Marquette deals in handcrafted jewelry and art inspired by the U.P.

Saturday they’re hosting a sale at their shop in downtown Marquette. Shailah’s Flower Garden and Moon Rae Cakes will be on hand as well. They make locally grown wreaths and flower arrangements.

“Just to have an opportunity to see our customers again,” said Shailah Pelto, owner of Shailah’s Flower Garden. “COVID-19 has been so long and we’ve had beautiful Saturdays so it’s been a great opportunity to get our stuff outside, mingle with people at a comfortable distance in an outdoor environment and make some money as well.”

The sale runs from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday. Previous pop-up sales have done well at Madgoodies, with flowers and wreaths often selling out. Madgoodies Studio is near the corner of Ohio and Third Street in Marquette.

