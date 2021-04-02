Advertisement

Lonely heart dog needs home

Yukiko needs you to love her in her golden years.
Meet Yukiko, a sweet gal looking for a patient and quiet home for her golden years.
Meet Yukiko, a sweet gal looking for a patient and quiet home for her golden years.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - You might need to make room for your new best friend in your home.

Pictured above is Yukiko. She is a super sweet 13-year-old girl who needs a quiet, patient and caring home to love her in her golden years.

Yukiko was the long survivor of parvo in her litter, which made her stronger as a result.

Although she is shy of small children and other dogs, she loves humans.

Her name means “Snow Child” and she loves going for walks and being outside.

In fact, she likes to make it a solid two miles sometimes before calling it quits.

“I knew she needed a home, so I went and got her,” said Jennifer Szubielak, Yukiko’s current foster mom. “She’s come back into our lives, but she is looking for an end place to spend her final days. I already have dogs, and it’s not a good fit for her.”

If you or someone you know things they would like to take in Yukiko, email jenzoob@yahoo.com.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two-vehicle crash in Negaunee
Negaunee crash leaves two people in serious condition
10-digit dialing will soon be required for all calls in Michigan's 906 area code, which covers...
Dialing (906) to be required for calls later this year
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Thomas Theatre Group's Marquette location.
Thomas Theatre fighting to stay open

Latest News

Kids scramble to collect eggs
Keweenaw Bay Fire Dept. holds first Easter Egg Hunt
The Village Gift Store in L'Anse
Western U.P. businesses have busy Easter Weekend
Two-vehicle crash in Negaunee
Negaunee crash leaves two people in serious condition
Coordinator Ryan Lipinski averaged Saturday’s turnout at around 150 compared to 25 the year...
K.I. Sawyer’s 2nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt a festive success
Jerzi's 41 Easter Sunday brunch preps
Champion restaurant prepares for Easter Sunday brunch