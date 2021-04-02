Lonely heart dog needs home

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - You might need to make room for your new best friend in your home.

Pictured above is Yukiko. She is a super sweet 13-year-old girl who needs a quiet, patient and caring home to love her in her golden years.

Yukiko was the long survivor of parvo in her litter, which made her stronger as a result.

Although she is shy of small children and other dogs, she loves humans.

Her name means “Snow Child” and she loves going for walks and being outside.

In fact, she likes to make it a solid two miles sometimes before calling it quits.

“I knew she needed a home, so I went and got her,” said Jennifer Szubielak, Yukiko’s current foster mom. “She’s come back into our lives, but she is looking for an end place to spend her final days. I already have dogs, and it’s not a good fit for her.”

If you or someone you know things they would like to take in Yukiko, email jenzoob@yahoo.com.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.