Lake Linden-Hubbell teacher receives state honor

LAKE LINDEN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Copper Country teacher is a Michigan Regional Teacher of the Year. The Michigan Department of Education (MDE) on Friday naming Heather French the Region 1 winner. She’s an English language arts and visual arts teacher at Lake Linden–Hubbell Middle/High School at the Lake Linden-Hubbell Schools.

French along with nine other teachers from across the state are now finalists for the 2021-2022 Michigan Teacher of the Year. The Education Department says they’re singling out these teachers for their many roles they play in their schools. The 2021-2022 honorees were also chosen for their dedication to the teaching profession and by their commitment to their students and track record of service in the teaching profession.

“The Regional Teachers of the Year play key roles in their schools and communities, and also in our statewide effort to improve our schools,” said State Superintendent Dr. Michael F. Rice. “They offer insights about the needs of our 1.5 million school children and more than 90,000 educators. We are grateful for their leadership and dedication to the teaching profession and look forward to working with them during the next school year.”

This year, MDE received more than 275 nominations for teacher of the year from students, staff, and community members across the state.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.