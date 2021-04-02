DNR advises paddlers of changing Dead River outflow in Marquette County

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is advising canoeists, kayakers and anglers of changing outflow conditions at the mouth of the Dead River at Lake Superior in Marquette.

The river is flowing toward the Lake Superior and Ishpeming Railroad ore dock at Marquette’s Upper Harbor, where Great Lakes freighters dock to load taconite pellets. The river’s current at the river mouth may direct boaters toward interaction with the iron ore freighters. Paddlers and other boaters are urged to use caution in the area and to avoid the freighters.

Cleveland Cliffs Inc. has notified additional partners in this effort to advise the boating public of this safety concern, including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the City of Marquette.

For more information on boating and boating safety, visit Michigan.gov/Boating.

