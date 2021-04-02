Dickinson County man to kayak Wisconsin River, beat world record

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - 436 miles in less than 6 days and 6 hours, is the world record that Jason Pientka is hoping to break, by himself.

“It’s something that I’ve thought of for years now,” he said.

Pientka, a native of Steven’s Point, Wisconsin, says he will set out to solo kayak the Wisconsin River this spring. That river holds a record in its own, for most dams per mile, meaning a paddler will have to walk those lengths carrying their gear.

“Obviously, with paddling this, I will also be portaging all 26 dams, no help along the way,” he explained.

Pientka says this trek will take endurance and focus, something he has gained, being an avid kayaking for over 10 years and since working the past 3 years at True North Outpost in Norway.

“Now, I live on the water; I do whitewater raft guiding for a living,” he said.

He says this has allowed him to prepare for the trek, as well as planning for the trip.

“Watching water levels at certain dams, because I can’t go until certain Dams are open,” he said.

Pientka has always been an adventurer, but is also taking donations for People, Earth and Water, a nonprofit organization that educates people to maintain Earth’s waterways and Wausau Whitewater, which helped him find his love for kayaking throughout his childhood, through recreational water training.

“They’re all volunteers; it takes a lot of money to run that course, so I wanted to give a little back,” said Pientka.

The set start date is weather dependent, but he is estimating the last week of April.

