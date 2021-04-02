Copper Country Meals on Wheels director retires

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - After keeping the homebound elderly fed for 15 years, Copper Country Meals on Wheels Director Jennifer Szubielak will be retiring from the position.

The organization works hard delivering meals five days a week.

Szubielak said she enjoyed being part of the program and chatting with residents over the years.

But, she said now it’s time for what comes next.

“I love growing food, I like serving food and I like making food,” said Szubielak. “I’m going to keep on that line but at home. And see my grandchildren more often.”

Copper Country Meals on Wheels is now looking for a new director.

You can apply on their website if you or someone you know is interested.

