Changing outflow conditions at the mouth of Dead River

Michigan DNR says boaters should be cautious of currents
By Matt Price
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 6:42 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A word of caution for canoeists, kayakers, and anglers in the Marquette area.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is warning about changing outflow conditions at the mouth of the Dead River at Lake Superior.

The current is moving at a pace where paddlers could be steered toward the Lake Superior and Ishpeming Railroad ore dock where freighters are loading taconite pellets. The DNR wants to make sure boaters do not collide with any of those large vessels.

“We just want folks to know that this condition exists,” said deputy public information officer John Pepin, “and if you’re paddling out in that area to anticipate what’s happening and know to avoid that area where the freighters are.”

Cleveland Cliffs Inc. has asked the city of Marquette and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for help in addressing this safety issue.

For more information on boating safety, visit Michigan.gov/Boating.

