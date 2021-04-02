Advertisement

Barbara Kettle Gundlach Shelter moves

A safe and secure place for women and families in need is moving to a new location.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT
HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Barbara Kettle Gundlach Shelter Home is finalizing the finishing touches on what will be a new place for survivors of domestic violence.

Donated by the Gundlach family, the new building will be more effective for the shelter’s services.

The location remains anonymous to protect its residents, but Director Mary Niemela said she is very grateful for this addition and is excited for what it has to offer.

“Communal living-wise, it’s a lot bigger space. It will be much nicer for our residents and our non-resident clients as well,” said Niemela. “To come and have a separate space to be in to do counselling and advocacy work that our staff does.”

If you wish to donate to the shelter or volunteer to help out with the finishing touches you can do so here.

