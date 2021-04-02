Aspiring Educators selling t-shirts for childhood literacy

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College’s Aspiring Educators chapter is selling t-shirts to promote childhood literacy.

Adult shirts are $15 and children’s sizes are $12. Each shirt sold equals a book in a child’s hand. The Bay College students are selling the t-shirts online with QR code posters around the campus.

As future educators, the students in Aspiring Educators believe it’s important to encourage children to read.

“If you promote childhood literacy really early in their lives then later on when they go to college, or when they get to high school even, they can be better readers and they become better members of society because they can read better,” said Kaitlin Millin, communications and media coordinator for Aspiring Educators at Bay College.

If you would like to support the fundraiser, click here.

