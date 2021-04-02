Advertisement

A warm Easter weekend on the way

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 7:01 AM EDT
We’re in for a nice stretch. Plan on a sunny and breezy day as high pressure moves across the area. As an upper-level ridge moves in so does warmer air for a while. Clouds will increase on Easter, but temperatures remain above normal. Then, a few disturbances will bring some scattered rain showers early next week.

Today: Mostly sunny, warm, and breezy

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s, low 50s west, upper 30s along Lake Michigan

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Mainly 50s, low 60s inland, coolest along Lake Michigan

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers

>Highs: Continued 50s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers

>Highs: 50s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and staying warm

>Highs: More 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: 50s

