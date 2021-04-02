A warm Easter weekend on the way
We’re in for a nice stretch. Plan on a sunny and breezy day as high pressure moves across the area. As an upper-level ridge moves in so does warmer air for a while. Clouds will increase on Easter, but temperatures remain above normal. Then, a few disturbances will bring some scattered rain showers early next week.
Today: Mostly sunny, warm, and breezy
>Highs: Mid to upper 40s, low 50s west, upper 30s along Lake Michigan
Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: Mainly 50s, low 60s inland, coolest along Lake Michigan
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers
>Highs: Continued 50s
Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers
>Highs: 50s
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy
>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and staying warm
>Highs: More 50s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and warm
>Highs: 50s
