Marquette Senior Center and Arts and Culture Center team up for Letters From Home

The City of Marquette's Letters From Home Project
The City of Marquette's Letters From Home Project
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Arts and Culture Center has teamed up with the Senior Center for a brand new program for seniors. It’s called ‘Letters From Home.’

It’s a writing project aimed at encouraging creativity, self-exploration and storytelling. It invites individuals to sign up to receive written prompts in the mail once a month. Participants will write or type a narrative letter in response to the prompt about whatever comes to mind.

“This is another project created to help people get back into the creative mindset, be able to think about their feelings and express those, there’s a lot of therapy in writing and the arts in general so being able to share this kind of self-expression in full-city projects is really exciting,” said Tristan Luoma, Marquette Arts and Senior Services Coordinator.

The program is meant to serve in place of the Senior Theater Experience which has been sidelined because of the pandemic.

