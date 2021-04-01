Advertisement

Marquette County Health Department Board to return to in-person meetings in April

Marquette County Health Department logo with CDC coronavirus graphic.
Marquette County Health Department logo with CDC coronavirus graphic.(MCHD/CDC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Health Board has agreed to return to in-person meetings begining next month. During Wednesday night’s meeting, they heard updates regarding an increase in COVID-19 cases in the county and vaccination numbers. Despite the rise in cases, the County Medical Director shared encouraging numbers regarding the approach to herd immunity.

“So, Marquette County could be somewhere around almost 60 percent with some sort of immunity, just with natural infection and the vaccine based on our data and the CDC’s data, 60 percent, that’s pretty impressive,” said Dr. Bob Lorinser, Marquette County Medical Director.

In previous interviews Dr. Lorinser has said about 80 percent immunity would be needed for herd immunity. The board will return to in-person meetings in April while still allowing the Zoom or video conference option.

