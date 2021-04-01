Marinette County Public Health continues to recommend the use of face coverings

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WLUC) - On March 31, the Wisconsin State Supreme Court overturned the public health emergency which also ended the face covering order.

“The State Supreme Court’s ruling was about the Governor’s authority. It was not about the need to still wear face coverings,” said Molly Bonjean, Marinette County Public Health Officer. “We still need to wear face coverings because the disease activity in Wisconsin is still high and the majority of our residents have not been vaccinated yet. We are asking everyone to do their part to help prevent the spread.”

In light of the ruling, Marinette County Public Health wants to make it clear that face coverings are recommended and encouraged for everyone age five and older when in an enclosed building where other people, except for members of the person’s own household or living unit, could be present, and when social distancing of six feet or more cannot be maintained or guaranteed.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also continues to recommend the use of masks in public settings, at events and gatherings, and anywhere they will be around other people.

Marinette County continues to require all employees and visitors entering Marinette County Facilities to wear a face covering in all publicly accessible areas which includes, but is not limited to, hallways, bathrooms, courtrooms and all other meeting rooms until further notice.

In addition to wearing a face covering, these actions will help protect both you and others from COVID-19:

Get vaccinated as soon as you are eligible. Make sure to complete the vaccination series to be considered fully vaccinated.

Stay home if you are sick or feel off.

Stay home if you do not need to go out. Working from home, virtual gatherings, and using curbside or delivery ordering are still the safest and best options to protect yourself and others.

Regularly wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds, and/or use hand sanitizer.

Stay 6 feet from other people. Respiratory droplets are expelled into the air when other people cough, sneeze, talk and breathe. Staying 6 feet from others will lower the chances of you encountering the virus from those droplets.

Assume you have encountered COVID-19 if you go out. Watch for symptoms like fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea. If you have these symptoms, call your doctor to be tested.



More information for Marinette County residents can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.