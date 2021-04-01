Advertisement

Diaper drive for Marquette County begins in April

The Facebook banner for Diaper Marquette County
The Facebook banner for Diaper Marquette County(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new group is holding a diaper drive for Marquette County families in need during the month of April. It’s being run by Diaper Marquette County.

The group has drop off locations throughout the county including Gwinn, Marquette, Negaunee, Ishpeming and Michigamme. The organizers say one in three families struggle to afford diapers and this drive aims to help reduce that.

“What I’d like all of us to realize is that, it’s our friends, it’s our neighbors, we have no idea what people are going through and if we can help ease some of that for them, it’s going to make a difference more than maybe we’ll ever know,” said Founder & Organizer of Diaper Marquette County, Melinda Britton.

The diapers being collected will be distributed during the Marquette County Community Baby Shower in early May.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

