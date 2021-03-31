Zubke Family Dentistry now in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Carlyon Dentistry is now Zubke Family Dentistry. Dr. Zubke is originally from central Wisconsin and went to school in Milwaukee.

“It was 2016 I graduated from dental school and moved up here and started working at the fall so that was kind of a game plan from the get-go and it just kind of progressed,” said Dr. Davis Zubke, owner and dentist at Zubke Family Dentistry.

But Zubke soon found himself wanting to move to Michigan.

“I met a girl, fell in love, you know, boy meets girl and the rest is history,” said Dr. Zubke.

Zubke moved to the U.P. to be with his wife five years ago and worked alongside Dr. Carlyon.

“Dr. Carlyon had a really good practice and it was good to be here and learn the ropes and get my feet underneath me,” said Dr. Zubke.

In January of this year, Dr. Carlyon retired and Dr. Zubke took over the practice.

“It’s exciting to, you know, make it my own. We’re doing a lot of updates and upgrades,” said Zubke.

Ugrades including digital x-rays, which means less radiation to the patient, and a new waterless vacuum.

“The old one used about 1000 gallons of water every day to run,” said Dr. Zubke.

Dr. Zubke and his wife now have two kids and are excited to continue growing the business and reaching more of the community.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.