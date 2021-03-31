Superiorland Soccer Association prepares for summer season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superiorland Soccer Association (SSA) is gearing up for its 2021 summer season. Organizers are preparing to keep players and staff healthy as they return to the field.

“We’ll continue to monitor those situations and follow guidelines and protocol by the state and [Michigan State Youth Soccer Association] MSYSA,” said Amy Niemi, SSA board president and recreational soccer director. “Soccer is a contact sport, so we do need to follow those guidelines.”

Niemi says that includes social distancing, wearing masks, sanitizing equipment after each use, and prohibiting spectators from attending games and practices. COVID-19 testing will also be part of the program this season.

“We just received the new orders that athletes U13 and up need to have that rapid COVID testing prior to participation of games or any of our activities,” Niemi said.

Because most young people have been stuck inside due to the pandemic and winter weather, Niemi says it is good for them to get involved in outdoor sports.

“It’s important to get outside, be active, get fresh air, get moving, and participate in group activities,” she said.

Niemi says the program also teaches players valuable life lessons.

“They’re learning to communicate, learning to socialize, learning to follow rules and directions,” explained Niemi.

The season begins June 14 and will conclude on August 5. The cost is $100 for U9 – U19 and $80 for the U7 division.

To register, visit the Superiorland Soccer Association’s website. More details are available on the SSA Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.