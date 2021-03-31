Advertisement

Superiorland Soccer Association prepares for summer season

Organizers are doing everything possible to prevent the coronavirus from spreading among players and coaches.
FILE. The Superiorland Soccer Association is gearing up for its 2021 summer season.
FILE. The Superiorland Soccer Association is gearing up for its 2021 summer season.(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superiorland Soccer Association (SSA) is gearing up for its 2021 summer season. Organizers are preparing to keep players and staff healthy as they return to the field.

“We’ll continue to monitor those situations and follow guidelines and protocol by the state and [Michigan State Youth Soccer Association] MSYSA,” said Amy Niemi, SSA board president and recreational soccer director. “Soccer is a contact sport, so we do need to follow those guidelines.”

Niemi says that includes social distancing, wearing masks, sanitizing equipment after each use, and prohibiting spectators from attending games and practices. COVID-19 testing will also be part of the program this season.

“We just received the new orders that athletes U13 and up need to have that rapid COVID testing prior to participation of games or any of our activities,” Niemi said.

Because most young people have been stuck inside due to the pandemic and winter weather, Niemi says it is good for them to get involved in outdoor sports.

“It’s important to get outside, be active, get fresh air, get moving, and participate in group activities,” she said.

Niemi says the program also teaches players valuable life lessons.

“They’re learning to communicate, learning to socialize, learning to follow rules and directions,” explained Niemi.

The season begins June 14 and will conclude on August 5. The cost is $100 for U9 – U19 and $80 for the U7 division.

To register, visit the Superiorland Soccer Association’s website. More details are available on the SSA Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible COVID-19 exposure.
MCHD: Potential public COVID-19 exposure identified at Island Resort Casino
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Munising Falls
Travel Michigan suggests U.P travel destinations for the Spring
Mugshots for Kyle Smith, Mikeal Scantlen, and Romulus Ard.
3 men arrested, arraigned following meth house investigation in Menominee
Unemployment
Expansions to temporary state unemployment provisions end March 31

Latest News

Ammo shortage. (AP)
Ammo shortage impacting UP law enforcement
Michigan Secretary of State seal and self-service machine rendering.
SOS: State legislature extension of SOS credentials, like licenses, ends Wednesday
International Bridge connecting Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, U.S. to Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario,...
Reminder: Speed limit on International Bridge is 30 mph
Each year, the Wisconsin DNR will distribute up to $1 million to network coordinators located...
Wisconsin DNR launches lake protection network to prevent spread of aquatic invasive species
Hilltop RV Superstore location in Ishpeming with the CWH-Camping World Holdings logo.
Camping World announces planned acquisition of Hilltop RV including Ishpeming, Escanaba locations