Advertisement

Superior Culture brews seasonal kombucha flavors

Enjoy your brew with live music every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Beer isn’t the only drink to get on tap on Third Street in Marquette.

Superior Culture brews their own kombucha, as well as small-batch beer and cider.

Owner Alex Rowland started home-brewing in 2014 and has been experimenting with flavor combinations ever since.

You can try one of the rotating flavors with a side of live music every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 8 to 10 PM.

“I change up the flavors more often than I probably should for the sake of production purposes, but I like to keep things fresh, especially for myself and those around me,” says Rowland. “I think everybody’s always looking for something new and I want to satisfy that. The beauty of brewing in a small batch is that we can try these kind of crazy combinations.”

Superior Culture opens at noon on Tuesday through Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible COVID-19 exposure.
MCHD: Potential public COVID-19 exposure identified at Island Resort Casino
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Munising Falls
Travel Michigan suggests U.P travel destinations for the Spring
Mugshots for Kyle Smith, Mikeal Scantlen, and Romulus Ard.
3 men arrested, arraigned following meth house investigation in Menominee
(LMAS District Health Department logo)
LMAS District Health Department sees increase in COVID cases

Latest News

Superior Culture kombucha
LIVE at Superior Culture
The YMCA of Marquette
Spots open for YMCA’s run/walk
Doing an exercise to improve balance
LIVE AT YMCA
MQT Nutrition sells supplements, vitamins, smoothies, cold-pressed juice, and prepped meals.
MQT Nutrition makes healthy eating simple with grab and go meals