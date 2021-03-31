Superior Culture brews seasonal kombucha flavors

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Beer isn’t the only drink to get on tap on Third Street in Marquette.

Superior Culture brews their own kombucha, as well as small-batch beer and cider.

Owner Alex Rowland started home-brewing in 2014 and has been experimenting with flavor combinations ever since.

You can try one of the rotating flavors with a side of live music every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 8 to 10 PM.

“I change up the flavors more often than I probably should for the sake of production purposes, but I like to keep things fresh, especially for myself and those around me,” says Rowland. “I think everybody’s always looking for something new and I want to satisfy that. The beauty of brewing in a small batch is that we can try these kind of crazy combinations.”

Superior Culture opens at noon on Tuesday through Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.