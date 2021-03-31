Advertisement

SOS: State legislature extension of SOS credentials, like licenses, ends Wednesday

Customers who are required by law to update the photo on their license or ID are encouraged to book an appointment early online.
Michigan Secretary of State seal and self-service machine rendering.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of State, the Secretary of State (SOS), reminds Michiganders that Wednesday, March 31, is the last day of the state legislature’s expiration extensions for driver’s licenses, state ID cards, temporary instruction permits, and registrations for vehicles, recreational vehicles and trailers that expired on or after March 1, 2020.

Many Michiganders have already renewed their credentials, and those who haven’t are encouraged to visit Michigan.gov/SOS to renew online or find one of the more than 145 self-service stations across the state, some of which are located in Kroger and Meijer grocery stores. All the self-service stations accept credit cards and offer transactions in English, Spanish, Arabic and Vietnamese. Some also accept cash.

Customers who are required by law to update the photo on their license or ID are encouraged to book an appointment at Michigan.gov/SOS. Appointments are available six months in advance, and each weekday at 8:00 a.m. and noon, thousands of next-day appointments become available to book at our network of 130 Secretary of State offices across the state.

For more information, visit Michigan.gov/SOS.

