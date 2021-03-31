Some snow before another warm up

Cooler air is filtering in behind the fronts from earlier this week. This will trigger bands of light lake effect snow along the northwest wind belts. Then, high pressure moves in with an upper-level ridge, which will bring in warmer air and sunshine for the end of the week through the holiday.

Today: Cloudy with light lake effect snow showers in the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Low 20s north, near 30° south

Thursday: A few morning flurries followed by clouds clearing

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Friday: Warmer and sunny

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Mainly 50s, low 60s south

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Continued mid to upper 50s

Monday: Cloudy with rain showers moving in during the day

>Highs: More 50s

Tuesday: Cloudy with light rain showers

>Highs: Low to mid-50s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.