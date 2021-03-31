Advertisement

Reminder: Speed limit on International Bridge is 30 mph

The International Bridge Administration reminds motorists to slow down when crossing the two-country bridge.
International Bridge connecting Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, U.S. to Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada, along with the IBA seal.(IBA/MDOT)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - The International Bridge Administration (IBA) reminds motorists that the speed limit on the International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie is 30 miles per hour.

While the international border between Canada and the U.S. remains closed, essential travel and commercial traffic continues at the International Bridge.

Motorists should also be aware that spring cleanup and maintenance projects will begin soon. Watch for workers on the bridge, slow down, and don’t allow yourself to be distracted while driving in a work zone.

More information can be found on the IBA website at www.Michigan.gov/IBA and at www.saultbridge.com. Follow the IBA on Twitter at www.twitter.com/saultbridge.

