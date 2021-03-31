Puzzle, board game sales increase for Taiga Games amid pandemic

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For Taiga Games in downtown Marquette, the beginning of the pandemic was a tough time.

“We practically had pretty much two months of no sales,” said owner Robert Towers.

Towers says business continued to be slow through the fall, but things have picked up over the last couple months.

“Restaurants have opened back up, people have gotten the stimulus checks, and there’s been a huge boost to business,” Towers explained.

Towers says with people spending more time in the house, they are buying items to keep themselves entertained. He says that has helped business as well.

“People are looking for ways to have fun with the family at home, where it’s safe inside,” Towers said.

While comic sales have been down recently, Towers says other items have been in high demand, especially puzzles.

“Puzzles have been a huge increase,” Towers said. “Our puzzle suppliers even have been out of stock on puzzles just trying to meet nationwide demand.”

Towers says board games have also become more popular, particularly multiplayer roleplaying games.

“A lot of people have been playing role playing games like Dungeons and Dragons on Zoom with friends,” said Towers. “They’ll have a handful of people all in a Zoom call together and play D&D for a couple hours as a way of maintaining that community, social aspect while safely on Zoom.”

According to Towers, the community’s support has been essential to keeping the store afloat through the pandemic.

“We’ve had a really dedicated customer base who, even though they can be ordering this stuff on Amazon and have it shipped directly to their home, they want to keep their business local and support us. It’s made a huge difference for us.”

Taiga Games is open for walk-ins and curbside pickup. More information is available on the Taiga Games Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.