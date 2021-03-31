Pfizer breaks ground on new facility in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, health officials and legislators broke ground on Pfizer’s new vaccine production facility in Portage.

The Modular Aseptic Processing (MAP) facility will hold a 420,000-square-foot production engine. According to Pfizer, the $450 million facility is expected to bring approximately 450 new jobs to Kalamazoo County.

Image provided by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. (WLUC)

Senator Debbie Stabenow (D) says she’s proud that Michigan continues to be at the forefront of the nation’s healthcare efforts.

“We know that we are on our way forward even with the current challenges that we have, and here in Portage, Michigan, the skilled workers, the science being it, the technology is really leading the world,” said Senator Stabenow.

According to the site leader, the MAP facility will have a 50 million vial capacity each year. He says it will be “one of the most technically advanced sterile injectable facilities in the world.” He says the facility will also be able to quickly distribute pharmaceuticals to those in need.

“Pfizer’s investment in Michigan for this cutting-edge production facilities highlights Michigan’s leadership in life sciences and medical device manufacturing as well as the state’s commitment to growing high-wage tech jobs to strengthen economic opportunity for Michiganders,” said Josh Hundt, Michigan Economic Development Corporation Chief Business Development Officer and Executive Vice President . “This project will continue to anchor Pfizer in the Kalamazoo area for years to come and further establish the life science sector in Southwest Michigan.”

