Advertisement

Pet food recall: Possible salmonella risk

Midwestern Pet Foods has voluntarily recalled 10 of its dog and cat food brands, a company...
Midwestern Pet Foods has voluntarily recalled 10 of its dog and cat food brands, a company statement said.(Source: Midwestern Pet Foods via FDA)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Some pet foods are being recalled because of possible salmonella contamination.

Midwestern Pet Foods has voluntarily recalled 10 of its dog and cat food brands, a company statement shared by the Food and Drug Administration said.

The recall involves specific expiration dates for the following products:

  • Canine-X
  • Earthborn Holistic
  • Venture
  • Unrefined
  • Sportmix Wholesomes
  • Pro Pac
  • Pro Pac Ultimates
  • Sportstrail
  • Sportmix
  • Meridian

The specific expiration dates for each product are available on the FDA website. There are also images of the recalled products.

The recall was the result of a routine sampling program by the company which revealed that the finished products may contain salmonella, the company statement said.

Retailers have been told to pull the pet food from their shelves.

The FDA said no human or pet illnesses have been reported to date.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible COVID-19 exposure.
MCHD: Potential public COVID-19 exposure identified at Island Resort Casino
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Munising Falls
Travel Michigan suggests U.P travel destinations for the Spring
Mugshots for Kyle Smith, Mikeal Scantlen, and Romulus Ard.
3 men arrested, arraigned following meth house investigation in Menominee
(LMAS District Health Department logo)
LMAS District Health Department sees increase in COVID cases

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
Eager to build infrastructure, Biden plans to tax business
A Minnesota family is fighting the discontinuation of medicine for their 2-year-old daughter.
Family says toddler’s life depends on drug that pharmaceutical company discontinued
Justin Welby, the archbishop of Canterbury, said the couple were legally married at the castle...
Archbishop: Harry, Meghan didn’t wed before Windsor service
Open floor plans are out; dedicated spaces for remote work and learning are in.
5 home remodeling trends to watch for in 2021
A Minnesota family is fighting the discontinuation of medicine for their 2-year-old daughter.
Medicine that family says toddler needs to survive discontinued