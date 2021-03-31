NMU Quiz Bowl team prepares for Intercollegiate Championship Tournament

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU’s Quiz Bowl team is getting ready for the big stage.

Currently in its 12th year, the team is participating in its first National Academic Quiz Tournaments Intercollegiate Championship Tournament since 2014. Team advisor Dr. Michael Joy says the group has two main goals.

“I think the first goal of the team is to have fun and always to learn things,” said Joy. “The second goal of the team is always to go back to the national tournament. This year, we are doing that. It feels wonderful.”

Seniors Ella Uren and Andrew Semak are looking forward to the “Super Bowl of the mind.”

“I typically am strongest in literature,” Uren said. “Anything with literature, classical music, or art are typically the things I’m studying.”

“My strengths tend to be history, current events, geography, and some sports,” Semak stated.

The team is one of 63 from 41 different schools participating in this year’s event, which is held online because of the pandemic. Semak says that has not stopped him and his team from practicing.

“We still get a lot done,” he explained, “and we are still able to learn a lot and have fun despite everything that’s going on right now.”

Uren says they will be up for a challenge.

“It’s still going to be kind of a shock when we get to those tournaments,” she said, “and it is going to take some getting used to with different competition than we’re used to.”

There are trophies for the top winners. But, Joy, a two-time NMU Advisor of the Year Award recipient, says the team is playing for something else.

“Mostly, we’re playing for pride and the excitement of being in the national championship tournament,” he stated.

The NAQT Quiz Bowl 2021 Intercollegiate Championship Tournament begins on April 10th.

