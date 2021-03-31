Advertisement

MSU Innovation Center awards support to MTU’s Husky Innovate makerspace

Partners in the pilot project are New Power Tour, Inc. and Houghton High School Key Club students.
Michigan Tech's Husky Innovate logo with extra corner details.
Michigan Tech's Husky Innovate logo with extra corner details.(MTU/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (MTU/WLUC) - Michigan State University’s Regional Economic Innovation (MSU-REI) Center has awarded Michigan Tech’s innovation and entrepreneurship center, Husky Innovate, makerspace support to conduct a collaborative pilot study to prototype and test-market products that have the potential to be produced locally.

Partners in the project are New Power Tour, Inc. and Houghton High School Key Club students.

MSU-REI’s mission is to create a new and unique economic development ecosystem for Michigan. Alley Makerspace makers will prototype four to six products. Jay Maki will provide design instruction.

Following the lean startup method, New Power Tour will reach out to the area to get market feedback on which products are most viable and suitable to take to the next level of production.

“Alley Makerspace student makers are energized by the opportunity to design and make new products with the market potential to spark development of a cottage industry of locally made items.” said Lisa Casper, Husky Innovate Program Manager.

Started by the University Innovation Fellows under the direction of Mary Raber, the Alley Makerspace is managed by Husky Innovate, Michigan Tech’s innovation and entrepreneurship center. Husky Innovate is a collaboration between the Pavlis Honors College, the Office of Innovation and Commercialization and the College of Business.

Learn more about Husky Innovate here.

