Houghton saloon hopes restrictions keep lifting

It’s enough for now, but for how long will it last?
Locals and college students call the saloon side of Douglas House "The Dog."
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Now, months after opening up from its COVID-closed doors, Armando’s General Manager Kent Wilkinson saw customers return to one of Shelden Avenue’s longest-standing businesses.

“Overall, I think people are happy we’re back,” said Wilkinson. “They hated the shut-downs, I hated the shutdowns. [In] the last year, we were closed for five months.”

Michigan’s health rules now allow businesses to operate at 50% capacity versus the previous 25%. However, that doesn’t always mean more people can sit down.

“You still got the six-foot distancing, and in a place that’s compact, it’s tough to actually add up to that,” explained Wilkinson.

Hours of operation are getting longer for many businesses and more people are coming out to dine and drink.

But, from a business perspective, Wilkinson said some things still need to change.

“I thought before that the compromise would’ve been midnight at the worst,” said Wilkinson. “The virus doesn’t all of the sudden come out at ten o’clock at night, or at eleven o’clock at night.”

He also said it makes it difficult that a business can already be at reduced capacity and follow extra safety rules but still be ordered to close early.

“I don’t know if there’s going to be any short-term change right now,” said Wilkinson. “But, in the long term, I’m hoping with vaccinations and stuff that things actually can get a little bit back to normal.”

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

