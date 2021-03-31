Governor Whitmer and MDHHS expand food assistance for low-income college students

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, March 31, Governor Whitmer announced the expansion of food assistance to low-income college students through the remainder of pandemic.

Under a temporary change approved by the Biden Administration, college students who are experiencing food insecurity may be eligible to receive assistance through the state.

Meaning qualifying students would receive a Bridge Card with benefits up to 234 dollars per month to put towards food.

Assistant Dean of Students at NMU, Haley Rhoades, said students are eligible if their families are unable to help towards their college cost.

“The eligibility expands to students who are eligible for federal work study and students who’s FASFA result is a zero EFC.”

And the previous requirement of working 20 of more hours a week has been dropped.

Qualifying students must also attend college at least half-time for the assistance.

The Bridge Cards will be able to be used at grocery stores, farmers markets, and online retailers and will last until 30 days after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rhoades said this is going to put fresh food on the table for students who have lost their jobs or are working reduced hours.

“Their available resources for food, rent, college tuition, is obviously significantly less. So, lightening the burden on food which is such a necessary expense I think is going to help all students.”

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, about 200,000 Michiganders may now be eligible to receive these benefits, and Rhoades says about 1,400 students at NMU qualify.

For more information or to apply, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.