Advertisement

GM recalling 10,000 Chevy and GMC vans due to fire risk

This Oct. 28, 2011 photo, shows the GMC nameplate at the 41st annual South Florida...
This Oct. 28, 2011 photo, shows the GMC nameplate at the 41st annual South Florida International Auto Show, in Miami Beach, Fla.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 10,000 vans due to a fire risk and recommending that owners park them outdoors away from buildings and other structures until they are repaired.

GM has recalled almost 8,000 2021 Chevrolet Express and more than 2,000 2021 GMC Savana vehicles, saying that drivers may get a low battery voltage warning if a short circuit occurs, which can cause the battery to die or cause a fire under the hood.

Vehicle owners can visit NHTSA.gov/recalls and enter their 17-digit vehicle identification number to see if their vehicle has been recalled.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible COVID-19 exposure.
MCHD: Potential public COVID-19 exposure identified at Island Resort Casino
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Munising Falls
Travel Michigan suggests U.P travel destinations for the Spring
Mugshots for Kyle Smith, Mikeal Scantlen, and Romulus Ard.
3 men arrested, arraigned following meth house investigation in Menominee
Unemployment
Expansions to temporary state unemployment provisions end March 31

Latest News

Local prefect Josiane Chevalier, second right, and her aide watch French President Emmanuel...
France to close schools, ban domestic travel as virus surges
Senator Debbie Stabenow and others break ground on the MAP facility.
Pfizer breaks ground on new facility in Portage
FILE. The Superiorland Soccer Association is gearing up for its 2021 summer season.
Superiorland Soccer Association prepares for summer season
The trial continues today for former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, charged in the...
Day 3 of testimonies in Chauvin's trial
Paris residents express pandemic concerns