GINCC hosting Muddy Trail Scavenger Hunt April 10

GINCC Logo
GINCC Logo (WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The spring-like weather caused the cancellation of the Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce West End Winter Wonderland earlier this month but in its place is a new event, the Muddy Trail Scavenger Hunt.

It will be at the Al Quaal Recreation Area in Ishpeming on Saturday, April 10. There will be a big adventure course and a smaller one for children. When you check in you’ll be given your first clue, then you’ll be instructed to the next checkpoint and so on until all checkpoints are found.

“Part of the mission for the Chamber is to build community and through events like this, this isn’t so much a fundraiser as it is a ‘funraiser’, we’re trying to build some community spirit, getting some ability to get back to doing events safely, we can do this outside on a small group level and we’re going forth with that,” said GINCC Executive Director, Bob Hendrickson.

The event will be going on rain, snow or shine. It goes from 1-4 p.m. and tickets are $5 per person, or $10 per family.

