Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry to be held in Harvey April 8

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - Silver Creek Church and Silver Creek Thrift are teaming with Feeding America West Michigan to host a mobile food pantry next week.

The distribution event will take place on Thursday, April 8 from 10:00 a.m. to Noon, or while supplies last.

This will be a drive-thru event so participants are asked to follow the directions given by the parking lot attendants. Guests are asked to remain in their cars and have adequate space prepared in their trunk or back seat in advance to allow the distribution team to place food boxes directly in the vehicle.

It is not necessary to bring any containers to this event.

Food will be available for approximately 350 families.

Silver Creek Church and Silver Creek Thrift are located at 219 Silver Creek Road in Harvey.

Anyone with questions may call 906-249-1715 before the event.

