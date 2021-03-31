Advertisement

Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry to be held in Harvey April 8

The distribution event will take place on Thursday, April 8 from 10:00 a.m. to Noon, or while supplies last.
Volunteers filled vehicles with boxes of free food at Silver Creek Church during a food...
Volunteers filled vehicles with boxes of free food at Silver Creek Church during a food distribution event in March 2021.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - Silver Creek Church and Silver Creek Thrift are teaming with Feeding America West Michigan to host a mobile food pantry next week.

The distribution event will take place on Thursday, April 8 from 10:00 a.m. to Noon, or while supplies last.

This will be a drive-thru event so participants are asked to follow the directions given by the parking lot attendants. Guests are asked to remain in their cars and have adequate space prepared in their trunk or back seat in advance to allow the distribution team to place food boxes directly in the vehicle.

It is not necessary to bring any containers to this event.

Food will be available for approximately 350 families.

Silver Creek Church and Silver Creek Thrift are located at 219 Silver Creek Road in Harvey.

Anyone with questions may call 906-249-1715 before the event.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible COVID-19 exposure.
MCHD: Potential public COVID-19 exposure identified at Island Resort Casino
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Munising Falls
Travel Michigan suggests U.P travel destinations for the Spring
Mugshots for Kyle Smith, Mikeal Scantlen, and Romulus Ard.
3 men arrested, arraigned following meth house investigation in Menominee
Unemployment
Expansions to temporary state unemployment provisions end March 31

Latest News

Senator Debbie Stabenow and others break ground on the MAP facility.
Pfizer breaks ground on new facility in Portage
FILE. The Superiorland Soccer Association is gearing up for its 2021 summer season.
Superiorland Soccer Association prepares for summer season
The photograph shown depicts a group of individuals approaching the U.S. Capitol Building,...
UPDATE: Calumet man pleads not guilty to charges related to Capitol riot
AG Nessel: Don’t fall for text message scams