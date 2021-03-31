Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry stops by YMCA of Marquette County

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday Afternoon, the Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry made a quick stop in Marquette.

Upper Peninsula Health Care Solutions and other agencies teamed up with Feeding America West Michigan to distribute food to people who need it most.

At least 300 boxes were distributed to more than 375 families behind the YMCA of Marquette County.

“If the pandemic has taught us anything,” said UPHCS’s assistant director, Tyler LaPlaunt, “it’s that we need to work together and help each other out whenever possible. So, really, we’re just doing our part.”

Leftover boxes of food from the mobile pantry will be at The Salvation Army for those who want to pick up.

The next Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be at Silver Creek Church in Harvey on Thursday, April 8th beginning at 10:00 a.m.

