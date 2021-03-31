Dickinson-Iron ISD to hold free, rapid COVID-19 testing event Monday

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson-Iron Intermediate School District (DIISD) announced it will hold a free, rapid COVID-19 testing event on Monday.

In a release, the DIISD said the even will be on April 5, from Noon until 6:00 p.m. central in the parking lot of Kingsford High School, located at 431 Hamilton Avenue in Kingsford.

“The date of testing is to coincide with the ending of our local school’s spring break when people may have traveled outside the area,” the DIISD said. “However, testing will be provided to anyone of any age who shows up to the testing site.”

Those who wish to be tested are strongly encouraged to fill out a preregistration form for each person who wants to be tested. The forms can be found online by clicking here or on the DIISD website.

When going to be tested, please use the Pyle Drive entrance, not the Hamilton Avenue entrance, organizers say. There will be signs posted to assist with the smooth flow of testing.

Once a rapid test has been completed, the individual will receive results by phone or text within approximately 15-30 minutes. There will be a designated waiting area if you chose to wait for results to be called or texted to you.

If your rapid test is negative, you are good to go. If your rapid test is positive, you can come back to the same site to get a PCR (comprehensive COVID-19 test), which typically gives results within 48-72 hours. Organizers said if you cannot stay due to time constraints, you may schedule a PCR test with a different provider.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact Patty Deyaert at 906-776-8119 or Tara Povich at 906-776-8103.

