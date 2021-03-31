Detroit Tigers announce sponsorship agreement with BetMGM in gaming category

DETROIT (WLUC) - The Detroit Tigers announced Wednesday that BetMGM, a leading sports betting and digital gaming operator, has become an official gaming partner under the terms of a multi-year sponsorship agreement. Highlights of the sponsorship in the gaming category include BetMGM branding on scoreboards throughout Comerica Park, fan-focused promotions, integrated social media content, and more.

“We’re excited to expand our relationship with BetMGM to feature the Detroit Tigers and Comerica Park,” said Peter Kent, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. “Our fans will enjoy the enhancements this partnership provides to their experience, both at the ballpark and in rooting on the Tigers from home.”

As part of the multi-year deal, BetMGM will be integrated across the Tigers’ digital and social platforms, including the MLB Ballpark App. BetMGM signage will also be prominently featured at Comerica Park, including on the out-of-town scoreboard and the speed pitch LED board.

BetMGM’s Chief Revenue Officer Matt Prevost said, “From day one, it’s been a priority for us to develop deep relationships with Michigan’s beloved sports teams. We look forward to our partnership with the Detroit Tigers and engaging with their fan base to offer best-in-class promotions and benefits only available on BetMGM.”

David Tsai, President, Midwest Group, MGM Resorts said, “The Detroit Tigers are a central part of the Michigan sports scene and bring an undeniable energy to the city. MGM Grand Detroit is ready to welcome Tigers and sports betting fans to our BetMGM Sports Lounge before, during, and after games for an innovative and exciting experience.”

The BetMGM app is available for download in Michigan on both iOS and Android and accessible via desktop at https://sports.mi.betmgm.com. As BetMGM continues to expand its platforms to new states, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly.

