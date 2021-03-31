Camping World announces planned acquisition of Hilltop RV including Ishpeming, Escanaba locations

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (WLUC) - Camping World Holdings, Inc., America’s Recreation Dealer, Wednesday announced that an agreement has been signed to acquire multi-location Hilltop RV Superstore, with dealerships in Escanaba and Ishpeming.

The acquisition is anticipated to close in May 2021.

“Michigan is consistently a strong market for the RV and outdoor enthusiast,” said Marcus Lemonis, CEO and Chairman of Camping World Holdings. “This acquisition expands our reach into the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and allows us to bring our assortment closer to the consumer to fulfill their needs.”

The upcoming facilities are located at 2905 North Lincoln Road in Escanaba and 600 U.S. Highway 41 West in Ishpeming. The SuperCenters will include a wide range of new and used RVs from top manufacturers in addition to a full assortment of RV and outdoor products and accessories. The company says it will have six locations in Michigan once the acquisition is complete.

Camping World, the nation’s largest network of RV and outdoor lifestyle centric locations, currently owns and operates over 170 SuperCenters nationwide and a comprehensive e-commerce platform, specializing in RV sales and service, RV parts and accessories, outdoor lifestyle products and its entire portfolio of Good Sam products and services.

From new strategic acquisitions, new store development and facility upgrades, the company says the network will continue to expand and evolve while serving its customers’ outdoor, RV and camping needs.

Camping World is always looking for seasoned and professional RV sales associates, technicians, and retail support to assist with locations across the country. Individuals interested in applying for a position may visit campingworldcareers.com.

