Ammo shortage impacting UP law enforcement

The shortage and increasing prices are creating problems for law enforcement.
Ammo shortage. (AP)(WLUC)
By Nick Friend
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - A nationwide ammunition shortage is causing concern for Upper Michigan police departments.

The lack of supply means an increase in prices.

“It is substantial and that causes us, our budget, to hurt at the end of the year,” said Sheriff Greg Zyburt, Marquette County.

Both Marquette County’s sheriff and Houghton’s County’s sheriff say they have purchased enough ammo for the rest of the year. However:

“If it continues to be difficult to purchase ammunition it will be a problem and a challenge but at this point, we are still in good shape because we did anticipate this happening,” said Zyburt.

While office-involved shootings do not happen often in the U.P., gun training uses significant supply.

“Each officer is probably shooting anywhere from 100 rounds to 200 rounds each so it adds up quite a bit,” said Sheriff Brian McLean, Houghton County.

Despite these departments being prepared, it will still create challenges moving forward.

“Well we know for the future that almost all of the rounds that we use are going to be hard to get,” said McLean.

At this time it’s still unclear when ammo supply will increase.

