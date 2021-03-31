A Chilly, but Sunny Beginning to April

Thursday: Some lingering clouds and flurries early over portions of the north, otherwise mostly sunny

Highs: 30s with some 40-degree highs southwest near the Wisconsin line

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer

Highs: 50s western portions, 40s central and east

Saturday: Mild, sun mixed with more clouds

Highs: 50s to low to mid 60s, warmest western interior, coolest along the shores of the Great Lakes

Sunday: Sunny to partly cloudy Highs: mainly 50s, but 40s along the shores of the Great Lakes

Mild weather should continue into next week with a chance of showers Monday and more steady rain Monday night into Tuesday. A cooling trend may begin about mid-week.

