A Chilly, but Sunny Beginning to April
A Warming Trend Sets in on Friday
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Thursday: Some lingering clouds and flurries early over portions of the north, otherwise mostly sunny
Highs: 30s with some 40-degree highs southwest near the Wisconsin line
Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer
Highs: 50s western portions, 40s central and east
Saturday: Mild, sun mixed with more clouds
Highs: 50s to low to mid 60s, warmest western interior, coolest along the shores of the Great Lakes
Sunday: Sunny to partly cloudy Highs: mainly 50s, but 40s along the shores of the Great Lakes
Mild weather should continue into next week with a chance of showers Monday and more steady rain Monday night into Tuesday. A cooling trend may begin about mid-week.
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.