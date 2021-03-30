Windy day before a brief return to winter

A windy day is ahead as a front moves in. Clouds will increase ahead of the front with a few isolated rain showers. Wind gusts will be in excess of 35mph at times out of the southwest and west. A Wind Advisory will remain in effect through 11 a.m. for Keweenaw and Northern Houghton counties. Then, colder air moves in tonight leading to lake effect snow showers tomorrow. After the brief cool down a gradual warm-up develops for the holiday weekend.

Today: Mostly cloudy, windy, and warm with isolated showers

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers and blustery

>Highs: Mainly mid 20s

Thursday: Turning sunny and staying cool

>Highs: Upper 20s north, 30s south

Friday: Sun/clouds and warmer

>Highs: Mainly 40s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Widespread 50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Continued 50s

Monday: Cloudy and warm

>Highs: 50s

