U.P. Home Builders Association seeks skilled workers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Construction companies across the Upper Peninsula are looking for workers to apply for jobs.

The Home Builders Association of the U.P. says there are openings for construction positions, as well as office management, clerical, and sales positions. On March 30 from 12:30 – 4:30, the HBA held a job fair at the Westwood Mall to fill some of those positions.

U.P. HBA executive officer Sarah Foster says because unemployment was extended, the association only received one job application in 2020.

“The skilled trades have such a shortage of skilled workers right now, so it’s super important,” said Foster. “It’s a job that you’ll be able to pursue, you’ll be able to advance, and you can find work pretty much anywhere.”

Foster says positions are available in Marquette, Houghton, and Dickinson counties. She says training is available for those without skilled trade experience.

To learn more or to apply, visit the Home Builders Association of the U.P. on its website or Facebook page.

