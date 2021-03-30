The UPside - March 29, 2021

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsiders are a couple who has been promoting Upper Michigan businesses throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and a friend challenging them to do more.

When the state of Michigan shutdown in the spring of 2020, Steve and Kristen Whelan started going to their favorite local businesses each night and taking a photo out front. They couldn’t go inside, but they wanted to show their support still. They did this for 65 nights, posting the photos on social media. Local realtor Stephanie Jones took notice, and when business reopened, she challenged them to do it again, and actually go inside as a customer.

So that’s what they are doing now, revisiting all the same businesses as customers. Learn more about the couple’s mission, an Jones’ additional support, in the video above.

