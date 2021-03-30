Advertisement

The Core of the Coldest Air Settles in During Wednesday

Along with Some Flurries Over Portions of the North
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Wednesday: Cold, partly to mostly cloudy, some flurries north

Highs: mainly 20s, with some 30-degree highs south

Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny, seasonably cold

Highs: 30s up to 40 south

Friday: Warmer and breezy, mostly sunny

Highs: 50s west, 40s east, coolest near Lake Michigan

Saturday: Partly cloudy

Highs: 50s to near 60, cooler near the shores of the Great Lakes

Above average temperatures are expected to continue into next week with the next chance of some showers holding off until at least Monday.

