The Core of the Coldest Air Settles in During Wednesday
Along with Some Flurries Over Portions of the North
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Wednesday: Cold, partly to mostly cloudy, some flurries north
Highs: mainly 20s, with some 30-degree highs south
Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny, seasonably cold
Highs: 30s up to 40 south
Friday: Warmer and breezy, mostly sunny
Highs: 50s west, 40s east, coolest near Lake Michigan
Saturday: Partly cloudy
Highs: 50s to near 60, cooler near the shores of the Great Lakes
Above average temperatures are expected to continue into next week with the next chance of some showers holding off until at least Monday.
