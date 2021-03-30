Advertisement

Spots open for YMCA's run/walk

By Tia Trudgeon
Mar. 30, 2021
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s still time to register for the YMCA’s run/walk in Marquette.

The 5K run/walk is on Saturday, April 17th and will have a rolling start between 8 and 11 am to make social distancing possible.

A 10K kicks off at the same time and is reserved for running only.

As another COVID precaution, there will not be an in-person awards ceremony following the race.

“So the walk/run is a 5K or a 10K and it starts and ends here at the YMCA in the parking lot,” says Brett Conklin, YMCA’s personal training director. “It’ll all be done outside, so we’ll be socially distanced, and masks are not required when you’re doing the walk or the run.”

