RV sales increase since pandemic began

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - RV stores are reporting a significant increase in sales since spring 2020.

Dave Korpi, Hilltop RV manager, said the pandemic has brought more business than usual.

“People aren’t going on their trips, so they’re disconnecting from social media and reconnecting with their family out in their campers,” he said. “We were probably up about 20 percent.”

Jamie Clark, Jerzi’s 41 owner and RV owner, purchased her second brand new camper last summer. She bought the Imagine 3100RD camper for her family of four. She says it’s so convenient that they used it seven to ten times last summer.

”It’s so easy to just pack it while it’s together, back it up, pop the sides out and we’re all set to go,” Clark said. “We end up going just for overnight trips. It’s really easy, convenient and it makes it so we can have quality family time.”

Korpi said less RVs are sitting in driveways since the weather has been so mild this year. Therefore, less vehicles need service.

”It’s a great time to come in right now because we’re not overrun with service customers right now and we could still get the work done in time for camping season,” Korpi said.

He also says winter sales are up, so it’s best not to wait until the last minute to purchase your new camper.

”There will probably be a shortage at some point during the summer,” he said. “So, if anyone is thinking about it, now would be the time to get in here to Ishpeming and pick something out.”

Korpi said 62 campers were sold at the last RV show compared to the usual 40.

For more information, visit Hilltop RV’s website.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.