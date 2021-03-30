Advertisement

Pistons’ rookies get job done against toronto

Lee and Bey key factors in win
(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Saben Lee scored 14 of his 19 points in the first half in his second career start, and the Detroit Pistons beat the Toronto Raptors 118-104. Saddiq Bey, another Detroit rookie, also scored 19 points and Hamidou Diallo added 19 of his own. Fred VanVleet scored 22 for the Raptors, who lost for the 12th time in 13 games. Lee was a second-round draft pick before this season, and the rebuilding Pistons have given plenty of opportunities to their young players recently. He went 6 of 7 from the field in the first half and eventually came within two points of matching his season high.

