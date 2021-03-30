NMU holds second blood drive of the school year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ali Ealovega, an NMU senior working with the Upper Peninsula Regional Blood Center, says the pandemic has affected blood donations to those in need.

“We definitely noticed less donors going out, which is totally understandable with the beginning of COVID,” said Ealovega. “People were staying in. But, that need never stops, and right now, we do have a severe shortage here in the U.P.”

At John X. Jamrich hall, around 45 students participated in the bi-annual NMU Nursing Blood Drive.

“People don’t realize how necessary it is to have blood on hands,” said NMU senior Trent St. James. “And so, coming here to Northern, it’s really helpful for the U.P.”

Ealovega says each student is helping more people than they think.

“One pint of blood can help three patients, so that’s amazing,” she explained. “All of the blood they donate here is actually staying in the U.P. to help out U.P. patients.”

Ealovega says it is vital for people to take some time out of their day and donate blood to Yoopers who need it the most. As for her, she says helping with this blood drive is personal.

“My little sister had leukemia when she was a baby,” Ealovega said, “and she really relied on blood donations to live. We weren’t even sure if she was going to get the blood that she needed.”

As of today, Ealovega’s sister is in good health. She says her sister inspired her to join this effort and is proud to be a frontline worker.

“This is what I signed up for,” she mentioned. “This is what I wanted to do.”

All blood types are encouraged to donate. Also, the blood center says O Negative, A Negative, and B Negative are the blood types that have the most need. To find out how to donate, call 906-225-4610 or visit https://www.mgh.org/our-services/regional-blood-donation.

