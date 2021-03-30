Advertisement

NMU has its first GLIAC Lacrosse Players of the Week

Courtesy: NMU
(NMU Graphic)
(NMU Graphic) (WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sophomore attacker Emily Renfrew and sophomore goalkeeper Cam Stilson of Northern Michigan University lacrosse were named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) Players of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.

Renfrew, who won Offensive Player of the Week, started the week with an excellent performance at Findlay last Monday. The Okemos, Mich. native scored 9 goals in the contest which tied the program record for most goals in a game. She also picked up two ground balls and caused two turnovers against the Oilers.

The sophomore attacker kept up her excellent play in the Wildcats’ weekend GLIAC series sweep over Concordia-St. Paul. Over the two games, she notched eight total goals with two assists in each game. She also picked up a total of four ground balls over the two games, which were the first wins over CSP in NMU lacrosse program history.

Sophomore keeper Stilson, this week’s Defensive Player of the Week, collected six saves on Monday at Findlay. She added two ground balls to her stat line in the road contest.

The goalie from Brighton, Mich. came up big for the Wildcats in the two home games against Concordia-St. Paul this weekend. In the first game, she had 10 saves and caused one turnover in the OT victory and, in the second game, she had 12 saves, two caused turnovers, and picked up one ground ball in the win.

These are the first GLIAC Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week awards in the history of NMU Lacrosse.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots for Kyle Smith, Mikeal Scantlen, and Romulus Ard.
3 men arrested, arraigned following meth house investigation in Menominee
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, a worker in protectively overalls and...
WHO report: COVID likely first jumped into humans from animals
Munising Falls
Travel Michigan suggests U.P travel destinations for the Spring
Marquette County Madness Bracket
Marquette County food item contest enters final round

Latest News

Bark River-Harris makes good showing in its first Team Wrestling Quarterfinal
Michigan Tech announces Men’s Basketball awards
Pistons’ rookies get job done against toronto
Upper Peninsula Wrestler Individual Rankings