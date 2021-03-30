Advertisement

MTU fishing expert speaks at webinar

Gone fishin’, eh?
Chassell is a great place to dip into the bay on a boat.
Chassell is a great place to dip into the bay on a boat.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s Upper Peninsula is a great place to fish with the massive Lake Superior and the many rivers that run through the land.

Now, as part of MTU’s “Husky Bites” webinar series, Tech Professor and Fishing Expert Timothy Shulz provided stories of his experience and beginner tips so others can enjoy the U.P. fishing scene.

He said the Portage Canal behind MTU Campus and Portage Lake are great places to start.

“You can catch anything in this area,” said Shulz. “There’s rivers that flow basically through town that have brook trout, rainbow trout. A lot of the rivers have rainbow trout because they come in through [as steelheads,] and they stick around.”

If you are a student at Tech and are interested, there is a fishing club you can join that goes fishing in those local areas.

