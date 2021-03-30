MCHD: Potential public COVID-19 exposure identified at Island Resort Casino

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) has become aware through contact tracing efforts that there has been a potential public exposure to COVID-19.

The possible exposure was at the Island Resort and Casino located a W 399 US-2 and US-41 in Harris, on March 27 at 8:00 p.m.

MCHD is recommending that anyone who attended the concert held by the Journey/Eagles tribute band “Faithfully” held in the Island Showroom on March 27, to monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 and contact your medical provider should you become symptomatic.

As always, MCHD continues to recommend adhering to all social distancing and hygienic practices needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing whenever you are around people in public whether inside or outside of building. Avoid physical contact with others and don’t share items such as water bottles or cell phones.

To protect yourself and the community, we encourage you to receive a COVID-19 vaccination when it is available to you. Vaccine registration is now available to ANY citizen 16 years of age and older.

Those interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccination can now register through the link provided at www.mqthealth.org. Alternatively, you may also register for COVID-19 vaccination at:

• Meijer: https://clinic.meijer.com/

• Snyders: https://covidshotsnyders.com/

