Advertisement

MCHD: Potential public COVID-19 exposure identified at Island Resort Casino

The possible exposure was at the Island Resort and Casino located a W 399 US-2 and US-41 in Harris, on March 27 at 8:00 p.m.
Possible COVID-19 exposure.
Possible COVID-19 exposure.(WLUC/CDC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) has become aware through contact tracing efforts that there has been a potential public exposure to COVID-19.

The possible exposure was at the Island Resort and Casino located a W 399 US-2 and US-41 in Harris, on March 27 at 8:00 p.m.

MCHD is recommending that anyone who attended the concert held by the Journey/Eagles tribute band “Faithfully” held in the Island Showroom on March 27, to monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 and contact your medical provider should you become symptomatic.

As always, MCHD continues to recommend adhering to all social distancing and hygienic practices needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing whenever you are around people in public whether inside or outside of building. Avoid physical contact with others and don’t share items such as water bottles or cell phones.

To protect yourself and the community, we encourage you to receive a COVID-19 vaccination when it is available to you. Vaccine registration is now available to ANY citizen 16 years of age and older.

Those interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccination can now register through the link provided at www.mqthealth.org. Alternatively, you may also register for COVID-19 vaccination at:

• Meijer: https://clinic.meijer.com/

• Snyders: https://covidshotsnyders.com/

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots for Kyle Smith, Mikeal Scantlen, and Romulus Ard.
3 men arrested, arraigned following meth house investigation in Menominee
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Munising Falls
Travel Michigan suggests U.P travel destinations for the Spring
FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, a worker in protectively overalls and...
WHO report: COVID likely first jumped into humans from animals
Marquette County Madness Bracket
Marquette County food item contest enters final round

Latest News

Rapid COVID Testing image.
MDHHS ramps up testing in nursing homes, schools, airports, communities to slow spread of COVID-19
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a new...
Germany to restrict AstraZeneca use for people under 60 over clots
One author of the report says the most likely path the virus took was from a bat that infected...
WHO report on COVID-19 origin finds animal path most likely
CDC director feels 'impending doom' amid recent COVID spike