Advertisement

LMAS District Health Department sees increase in COVID cases

Looking at confirmed cases only, March has had a 170% increase.
(LMAS District Health Department logo)
(LMAS District Health Department logo)(WLUC)
By Jacqueline Agahigian
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTERN U.P., Mich. (WLUC) - LMAS District Health Department sees COVID-19 cases on the rise in Luce, Mackinac, Alger, and Schoolcraft counties.

According to the health department, over the 18 day period from March 10 to March 28, 46 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been added. Probable cases have risen by 37, for a total increase of 83. For comparison, the 21 day period from February 3 to February 24, saw confirmed cases rise by 17 and probable cases increased by 22 for a total of 39 new cases. The 18 day period in March is a 113% increase as compared to the 21 day period in February. The March period has had a 170% increase in confirmed cases in these counties.

In March, the health department has received more calls from businesses and individuals concerned about people not following the CDC guidelines to continue to mask when in public places, to stay home when you don’t feel well, and to get tested when you have any symptoms of COVID or are concerned you may have been exposed.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots for Kyle Smith, Mikeal Scantlen, and Romulus Ard.
3 men arrested, arraigned following meth house investigation in Menominee
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, a worker in protectively overalls and...
WHO report: COVID likely first jumped into humans from animals
Marquette County Madness Bracket
Marquette County food item contest enters final round
Vaccine rollout graphic.
LIST: Upper Michigan COVID-19 vaccination opportunities

Latest News

Chassell is a great place to dip into the bay on a boat.
MTU fishing expert speaks at webinar
Dickinson County library opens up to the public
Dickinson County library opens up to the public
New vinyl record shop opens in Marquette
New vinyl record shop opens in Marquette
Looking at everyday life for women in law enforcement
Looking at everyday life for women in law enforcement