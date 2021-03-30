LMAS District Health Department sees increase in COVID cases

EASTERN U.P., Mich. (WLUC) - LMAS District Health Department sees COVID-19 cases on the rise in Luce, Mackinac, Alger, and Schoolcraft counties.

According to the health department, over the 18 day period from March 10 to March 28, 46 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been added. Probable cases have risen by 37, for a total increase of 83. For comparison, the 21 day period from February 3 to February 24, saw confirmed cases rise by 17 and probable cases increased by 22 for a total of 39 new cases. The 18 day period in March is a 113% increase as compared to the 21 day period in February. The March period has had a 170% increase in confirmed cases in these counties.

In March, the health department has received more calls from businesses and individuals concerned about people not following the CDC guidelines to continue to mask when in public places, to stay home when you don’t feel well, and to get tested when you have any symptoms of COVID or are concerned you may have been exposed.

